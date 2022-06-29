In short
Legislators on the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises – COSASE accuse the proprietor of Cofa Limited of possible conspiracy with Lubega & Buzibira Company Advocates in the fraudulent compensation claim.
Estates Dealer Warren Mwesigye Pinned in UGX 2Bn Land Compensation Scam
29 Jun 2022
City businessman Warren Mwesigye (R) responding to queries from MPs at Parliament. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN
Mentioned: Cofa Limited Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises – COSASE Lubega & Buzibira Company Advocates. The Uganda Land Commission – ULC
