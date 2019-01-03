Ethiopian Passenger Plane Skids off Entebbe Airport Runway

In short
According to a statement issued by Ethiopian Airlines, the aircraft number ET-ATV with flight number ET338 which was on a regular scheduled flight from Addis Ababa to Entebbe, skidded off the runway by a few meters while landing at Entebbe International Airport.
Ethiopian Passenger Plane Skids off Entebbe Airport Runway3 Jan 2019, 11:30 Comments 184 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Misc Report
