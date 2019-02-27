Lubulwa Henry
20:44

Ethiopian Airlines Mishap: Medical Report Exonerates Pilots

27 Feb 2019, 20:44 Comments 134 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Misc Report
CAA officials training different stakeholders in emergency exercises in case of danger at the airport. Lubulwa Henry

CAA officials training different stakeholders in emergency exercises in case of danger at the airport.

In short
Ayub Soma, the Acting Director Airports and Aviation Security at the Civil Aviation Authority says, a preliminary report by a medical team indicated that the pilot and crew were not mentally ill and did not test positive to any substance.

 

