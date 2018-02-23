Michael Wambi
Ethiopian President Advocates For Efficient Use of Nile Waters

23 Feb 2018, 19:32 Comments 158 Views Politics Analysis
Uganda's Water and Environment Minister, Sam Cheptoris (in black kauda suit) was among the officials at Nile day comemoration in Addis Ababa Courtsy NBI

In short
Ugandas Minister of Water, Sam Cheptoris was among the ministers that marched through the streets of Addis Ababa as part of the efforts to raise public awareness about the need FOR sustainable management the Nile Water resources.

 

