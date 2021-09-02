In short
The European Union –EU delegation to Uganda has launched a 16.69 billion Shillings Pro-Resilience Action project (Pro-ACT) aimed at helping Karamoja region to respond to food shocks.
EU Ambassadors Launch UGX 16.6 Billion Food Security Project in Karamoja
Esther Anyakun, the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees with the EU Head of Delegation Attilio Pacifici and the Ambassador of Italy.
