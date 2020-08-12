Ashraf Kasirye
15:35

EU Ambassadors Visit a Vote of Confidence - NUP

12 Aug 2020, 15:34 Comments 71 Views Politics Human rights Election Breaking news
Vehicles that brought the EU delegation at the people power secretariat in Kamwokya

Vehicles that brought the EU delegation at the people power secretariat in Kamwokya

In short
The confidence was raised after a four-hour meeting between NUP leaders and a delegation of Ambassadors from the European Union. The team led by the Head of the EU Delegation to Uganda Ambassador Attilio Pacific had paid a courtesy call to the NUP/People power secretariat at Kamwokya.

 

Tagged with: The EU delegation of Member countries Ambassadors in Ugan The European Union

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.