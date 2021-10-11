EU Asks Uganda to Abolish Death Penalty, Fight Gender Based Violence

In short
Pacifici says no one needs or deserves to die and that education programs offered in prisons and other rehabilitation services are good examples that not all is lost once one is admitted to such an institution. "History has also shown that death penalty does not deter crime more effectively than other punishments and that the abolition of the death penalty does not lead to an increase in crime" said Pacifici
EU Asks Uganda to Abolish Death Penalty, Fight Gender Based Violence11 Oct 2021, 21:30 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Report
