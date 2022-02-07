Olive Nakatudde
EU Calls for Comprehensive Investigations into Torture Cases Top story

7 Feb 2022 Kampala, Uganda
The European Union Head of Delegation Ambassador Attilio Pacifici with the Ambassador of Italy Massimiliano Mazzanti.

The Delegation led by Ambassador, Attilio Pacifici raises concern over a situation that they say has for more than a year seen a significant increase of reports of torture, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, harassment, attacks against human rights defenders, members of the opposition, and environmental rights activists.

 

