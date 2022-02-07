In short
The Delegation led by Ambassador, Attilio Pacifici raises concern over a situation that they say has for more than a year seen a significant increase of reports of torture, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, harassment, attacks against human rights defenders, members of the opposition, and environmental rights activists.
EU Calls for Comprehensive Investigations into Torture Cases Top story7 Feb 2022, 13:18 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Human rights Report
The European Union Head of Delegation Ambassador Attilio Pacifici with the Ambassador of Italy Massimiliano Mazzanti.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.