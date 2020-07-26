In short
The sector came to a standstill in March after President Yoweri Museveni announced the closure of all borders, together with Entebbe International Airport, followed by the suspension of both private and public transport, business premises and any form of public gatherings.
EU Calls for Fresh Master Plan to Revive Uganda's Tourism Sector26 Jul 2020, 23:49 Comments 144 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Tourism Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: EU Ambassadors
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.