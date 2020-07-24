EU Commissions Ranger Outpost at Queen Elizabeth National Park

In short
The project is part of a bigger USD 1.3 million (4.8 billion Shillings) three-year program for Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda. It also covers the training of judicial and law enforcement officers in both countries, the installation and supply of camera traps inside the park and specialized training of wildlife crime analysts.
EU Commissions Ranger Outpost at Queen Elizabeth National Park24 Jul 2020, 18:15 Comments 119 Views Kanungu, Western Region, Uganda Tourism Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: European Union Queen Elizabeth national Park Rangers outpost
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.