Olive Nakatudde
07:44

EU Commits UGX 8.3b Towards Uganda's COVID-19 Response

19 Jun 2020, 07:41 Comments 145 Views Parliament Report
Ambassador Attilio Pacifici, the Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Uganda (right) with the Ambassador of Sweden Per Lindgärde.

Ambassador Attilio Pacifici, the Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Uganda (right) with the Ambassador of Sweden Per Lindgärde.

In short
The money is going to be channelled through Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) as grants to complement the government’s efforts.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic Desert locusts European Union us mission

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.