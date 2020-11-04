In short
The Deputy Premier told URN that the EU delegates are in the district to assess the magnitude of damage at Zoka Forest Central Reserve which is among Uganda`s largest tropical rain forest measuring about 1,259 hectares, in the South of Adjumani district.
EU Delegates Visit Damaged Zoka Forest Reserve
4 Nov 2020
In short
