Emmy Daniel Ojara
13:49

EU Delegates Visit Damaged Zoka Forest Reserve

4 Nov 2020, 13:48 Comments 156 Views Adjumani, Uganda Environment Northern Breaking news
A shea tree felled in the farm. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
The Deputy Premier told URN that the EU delegates are in the district to assess the magnitude of damage at Zoka Forest Central Reserve which is among Uganda`s largest tropical rain forest measuring about 1,259 hectares, in the South of Adjumani district.

 

Tagged with: EU visits Zoka Central Forest European Union deputy prime minister moses ali destruction of zoka central forest reserve
Mentioned: Zoka Central Forest

