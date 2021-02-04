Mugisha James
EU Delegation Meets Kyagulanyi

the EU deligation meeting Kyagulanyi and NUP leaders at his home in Magere

Speaking to journalists shortly after the closed-door meeting, Joel Ssenyonyi the National Unity Platform Spokesperson said that they told the EU team about the continued human rights abuses committed by security personnel on NUP supporters.

 

