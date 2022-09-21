EU Delegation to Engage Gov’t, Partners Despite Anti-EACOP Resolution

In short
Nicolas Gonze, the Head of Governance and Human Rights at the EU Delegation in Kampala says that the delegation will continue engaging the parties in Uganda's oil industry regarding the preservation of the environment, the ecosystem and respect for human rights during the implementation of the projects.
EU Delegation to Engage Gov’t, Partners Despite Anti-EACOP Resolution21 Sep 2022, 19:52 Comments 133 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Environment Updates
