EU Envoys Pledge Support for GBV Special Courts

In short

Dr. Roswitha Kremser, the Head of Office of Austrian Development Agency, said that they observed a dire situation of women in particular citing testimonies about the continued existence of female genital mutilation, lack of access to land, gender based violence and others.

Roswitha cited a need to establish special courts for cases on Gender Based Violence noting that they are to engage government through the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ministry about the matter in order to support their establishment and operation.