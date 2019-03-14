EU Gives UGX 12bn to Refugees in Kyaka II, Kyangwali Settlement

In short
The project is expected to benefit 18, 000 individuals from the 3,500 households in the two settlements of Kyaka II and Kyangwali, located in the Kyegegwa and Kikuube districts respectively.
EU Gives UGX 12bn to Refugees in Kyaka II, Kyangwali Settlement14 Mar 2019, 19:29 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: drc south sudan refugees eu gives ugx 12bn to refugees refugees in uganda uganda hosts 1.2m refugees
Mentioned: Danish Refugee council office of the prime minister united nations high commissioner for refugees
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.