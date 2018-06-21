EU Gives UGX 25 Billion for Refugees Education

State Minister for Primary Education, Rose Mary Nansubuga Seninde autographing the project poster at Mestil Hotel and Residences in Kampala on Thursday. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The Resilient teachers, students and education systems in South Sudan and Uganda project, will be spearheaded by Oxfam. It will focus on improved access and completion of safe quality education for learners in the fragile and crisis-affected environment.