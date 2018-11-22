EU Gives UGX 4 Billion to Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers

In short
The project will entail of sponsoring engineers for further studies, sensitizing students in universities and technical institutions on engineering professional ethics, payment of 50 of the 100 internees salaries for one year, and encouraging engineers to register with both UIPE and the engineers registration board ERB.
EU Gives UGX 4 Billion to Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers22 Nov 2018, 10:30 Comments 151 Views Business and finance Report
European union's operations advisor, Fiona Nakasinga. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
