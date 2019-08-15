EU, GIZ Launch UGX 28bn Climate Smart Agriculture For Northern Uganda

In short
The five-year grant named Promoting Climate Smart Agriculture (ProCSA) will be spent towards building resilience of small holder farmers to adverse effects of Climate Change, enhancing capacity of local governments to integrate issues of Climate Change in their planning process and measurement of the contributions of agriculture in reducing emissions to greenhouse gasses responsible for global warming.
EU, GIZ Launch UGX 28bn Climate Smart Agriculture For Northern Uganda15 Aug 2019, 18:51 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Environment Breaking news
Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government Ben Kumumanya During The Launch of The Project in Kampala on Thursday
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.