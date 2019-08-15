Peter Labeja
EU, GIZ Launch UGX 28bn Climate Smart Agriculture For Northern Uganda

15 Aug 2019
Kampala, Uganda
Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government Ben Kumumanya During The Launch of The Project in Kampala on Thursday

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government Ben Kumumanya During The Launch of The Project in Kampala on Thursday

In short
The five-year grant named Promoting Climate Smart Agriculture (ProCSA) will be spent towards building resilience of small holder farmers to adverse effects of Climate Change, enhancing capacity of local governments to integrate issues of Climate Change in their planning process and measurement of the contributions of agriculture in reducing emissions to greenhouse gasses responsible for global warming.

 

