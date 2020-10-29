In short
Hajjat Aisha Lubega, the EC Vice-Chairperson on Thursday said that contrary to their previous stand not to send election observers in the coming election, the EU delegation has now expressed interest to be participants.
EU Makes U-Turn on 2021 Election Observers
29 Oct 2020
Justice Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission chairperson and other Commissioners. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
