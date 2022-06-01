EU Names Human Rights Defender Kwagala 2022 Awardee

In short
The EU Human Rights Defenders Award, which is now in its 11th year, is given to a human rights defender who has made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of human rights in their community over the past twelve months.
EU Names Human Rights Defender Kwagala 2022 Awardee1 Jun 2022, 20:05 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Primah Kwagala, receives the EU Human Rights Defenders Award 2022 from the Ambassador of Belgium, Rudi Veestraeten.
