EU Not to Compile Report for 2021 Polls

In short
According to Attilio Pacifici the European Union (EU) Ambassador, they are to organize among the embassies forming the EU delegation a Diplomatic Watch, which he described as an exercise of diplomats going around the country monitoring and looking at how the process goes.
EU Not to Compile Report for 2021 Polls5 Nov 2020, 19:53 Comments 194 Views Gulu, Uganda Election Parliament Report
The European Union Head of Delegation Ambassador Attilio Pacifici with the Ambassador of Italy Massimiliano Mazzanti.
In short
Tagged with: 2021 general election European Union Delegation in Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.