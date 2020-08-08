Mwesigwa Alon
15:16

EU Offers Support to Iron Ore Exploration Unit

8 Aug 2020, 15:13 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
Uganda has maintained a ban on exportation of raw iron ore

Uganda has maintained a ban on exportation of raw iron ore

In short
In a notice prior to commencement of the work, the EU says the money is given under EUAid and will help in developing mineral exploration policy, guidelines, and standards, an iron ore exploration manual, and a geological data management policy.

 

Tagged with: EUAid iron ore Uganda iron ore exploration unit

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.