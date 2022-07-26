EU, Private Sector Slam Low Funding for Tourism Sector

In short
Luis Lechiguero, the head of programs at the European Union Delegation in Uganda told the 5th Annual Bankers’ Conference that like his home country, Spain, Uganda’s tourism has all it takes to transform the country if only the right decisions are made.
EU, Private Sector Slam Low Funding for Tourism Sector26 Jul 2022, 19:55 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Tourism Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.