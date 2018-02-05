Michael Wambi
EU Probes 'Corruption' in Refugee Assistance Programmes

South Sudan Refugee in Uganda. There are allegations that some women and girls are being trafficked back South Sudan as sex slaves UNHCR/Rocco Nuri

South Sudan Refugee in Uganda. There are allegations that some women and girls are being trafficked back South Sudan as sex slaves

In short
The European anti-fraud office could join investigations into corruption allegations in the refugee assistance programmes in Uganda. There are allegations that officials at the Office of the Prime Minister OPM have been swindling money meant for refugees operations in Uganda.

 

