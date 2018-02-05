EU Probes 'Corruption' in Refugee Assistance Programmes

In short
The European anti-fraud office could join investigations into corruption allegations in the refugee assistance programmes in Uganda. There are allegations that officials at the Office of the Prime Minister OPM have been swindling money meant for refugees operations in Uganda.
EU Probes 'Corruption' in Refugee Assistance Programmes5 Feb 2018, 20:45 Comments 63 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
South Sudan Refugee in Uganda. There are allegations that some women and girls are being trafficked back South Sudan as sex slaves
