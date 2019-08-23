EU Threatens to Slap Fresh Ban on Uganda’s Agro Exports to Europe

In short
Agriculture Minister Vincent Ssempijja says several consignments of agriculture produce shipped to Europe have again been rejected and destroyed over poor quality and presence of high contents of poorly mixed agrochemicals used to treat or preserve them. He says the European Union has resolved to audit the sector in October for compliance to international and European Union Health standards before slapping a fresh ban in the event of non-compliance.
EU Threatens to Slap Fresh Ban on Uganda’s Agro Exports to Europe23 Aug 2019, 07:02 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Environment Updates
Agriculture Minister Vincent Ssempijja (Third Left, Front Row) With Farmer Representatives From West Nile Sub Region
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.