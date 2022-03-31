In short
This support will enhance security of land rights by consolidating the demarcation and documentation of individually and communally owned customary lands, according to the EU Head of Delegation to Uganda, Attilio Pacifici.
Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi said if Uganda is to transform from a consumer to a commercial economy, it cannot afford to practice the current land systems that cannot even guarantee a ban credit to the owners.
EU, World Bank Partner to Support Customary Land Reforms
31 Mar 2022
