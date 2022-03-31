Nebert Rugadya
21:20

EU, World Bank Partner to Support Customary Land Reforms

31 Mar 2022, 21:16 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Northern Updates

In short
This support will enhance security of land rights by consolidating the demarcation and documentation of individually and communally owned customary lands, according to the EU Head of Delegation to Uganda, Attilio Pacifici.

Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi said if Uganda is to transform from a consumer to a commercial economy, it cannot afford to practice the current land systems that cannot even guarantee a ban credit to the owners.

 

