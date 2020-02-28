Mwesigwa Alon
18:10

European Union Gives UGX 41bn to Fight Desert Locusts in East Africa

28 Feb 2020, 18:07 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
desert locusts

In short
The EU said in a statement that the outbreak could have devastating consequences on food security in the region where 27.5 million people suffer from severe food insecurity and at least 35 million more are at risk.

 

Tagged with: Desert locusts European Union east africa

