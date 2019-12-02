Events Promoter Bajjo Asks Court to Dismiss Charges Against Him

In short
It is also alleged that and in the same areas, willfully and repeatedly and with intentions to disturb the person and privacy of President Museveni, Bajjo recorded a video using his phone and posted it on social media saying that he wanted to overthrow the legitimate government of Uganda before 2021 elections.
Events Promoter Bajjo Asks Court to Dismiss Charges Against Him2 Dec 2019, 21:26 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo Events Promoter
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.