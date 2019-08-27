The stranded evicted residents from Kyabisagazi 1 and 2 who have now pitched camp at Kibali church of Uganda in Kibali village Budongo sub county Masindi district.

In short

Bahati Ondoma, one of the affected persons, says they are in untold suffering ever since they were forcefully evicted from their ancestral land. He explains that most of them mainly children and women have nothing to eat and that some of their colleagues have started dying of hunger.