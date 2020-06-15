In short
More than 200 landing sites in the districts of Hoima, Buliisa and Kikuube were listed for closure by the government, for allegedly facilitating the illegal movement of people to and from the Democratic Republic of Congo at the height of a lockdown occasioned by an outbreak of Coronavirus Disease. The first phase of the process saw at least 61 landing sites closed in May.
Evicted Fishermen Advised to Embrace Farming
Some of the fishing boats parked at Kijangi landing site in Hoima district after the suspension of fishing activities on Lake Albert. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
