Evicted Residents Camp at Mukono RDCs Office

The residents are from the villages of Kanzi, Kikenye, Kakeeka, Katolo, Kakyanga, Katooke, Kalyambuzi, Kimyufu, Nyanama, Mawagola and Kisu among others. The residents sought help from RDC Fred Bamwine after a one Lawrence Busulwa fenced off the entire island claiming its ownership.

 

