Evicted Street Vendors in Gulu City Offered Market Space

In short
Last month, the city authorities forcefully kicked hundreds of vendors from the major streets of the city center citing they were illegally operating. Others evicted included roadside bus operators, pickups, and tricycle operators along Gulu-Kampala Highway.
Evicted Street Vendors in Gulu City Offered Market Space29 Jul 2022, 16:17 Comments 147 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Human rights Business and finance Updates
In short
