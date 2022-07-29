Julius Ocungi
16:19

Evicted Street Vendors in Gulu City Offered Market Space

29 Jul 2022, 16:17 Comments 147 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Human rights Business and finance Updates
A mobile street vendor pose for a photo with his stocks.

A mobile street vendor pose for a photo with his stocks.

In short
Last month, the city authorities forcefully kicked hundreds of vendors from the major streets of the city center citing they were illegally operating. Others evicted included roadside bus operators, pickups, and tricycle operators along Gulu-Kampala Highway.

 

Tagged with: street vendors
Mentioned: Bardege-Layibi Division Gulu City Council Authority

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.