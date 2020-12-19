Eviction of Pastoralists in Amuru District Hangs in Balance

In short
A senior police officer who preferred anonymity explained that 28 of the 34 personnel deployed for the operation have deserted the mission. They cited lack of protective gears like gumboots; rain courts and tents.
Eviction of Pastoralists in Amuru District Hangs in Balance19 Dec 2020, 06:37 Comments 197 Views Health Human rights Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Balalu pastoralists Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) poor working conditions wild animals.
Mentioned: Amuru District Field Force Unit – FFU Madhivani Group of Companies Uganda People’s Defense Forces - UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.