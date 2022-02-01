Eviction of Street Vendors Dominates Meeting Between KCCA Political, Technical Staff

In short
The truth-telling meeting held at Sheraton Hotel brought together the Minister for Kampala Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, Division Mayors, Town Clerks and Directors from different directorates under KCCA.
Eviction of Street Vendors Dominates Meeting Between KCCA Political, Technical Staff1 Feb 2022, 20:44 Comments 75 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.