Ex-Convict Killed Two Weeks after His Release

Odomaro Mucunguzi, a resident of Nyarungwe village in Kaharo parish, died on Sunday, two weeks after his release from Ndorwa Government Prison, where he served a five year jail term for murder. Mucunguzi had been convicted for the murder of an area resident only identified as Karama, with whom they had a land dispute in 2012.
Ex-Convict Killed Two Weeks after His Release12 Nov 2018 Kabale, Uganda
