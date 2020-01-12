EDSON KINENE
Ex-Convict Kills Three, Injures Another in Revenge Attack Top story

12 Jan 2020, 12:12 Comments 220 Views Buhweju, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Breaking news
Tumusiime Martial the Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Spokesperson

The area LC I Chairperson, Joseph Babyeyangira, says one of the residents he identified as Kyomugisha went to check on Kyoshabire in the morning and found their door open will the family members lying in a pool of blood. He says only 13-year-old Akadwanaho could reply to her call. “It was Akadwanaho who answered and that is when she came to me and told me what had happened,” he said.

 

