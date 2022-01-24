Ex-Cranes Internationals to host Kenyan Legends in Friendly Game

In short
Speaking to URN in an interview, former Uganda Cranes skipper and the vice President of Ex-International Footballers Association, George Ssemwogerere revealed that they would have two friendly games against their former rivals Kenya at Maya Forest Resort and Barifa Stadium-Arua on January 26th and 28th, 2022 respectively.
Ex-Cranes Internationals to host Kenyan Legends in Friendly Game24 Jan 2022, 16:45 Comments 59 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
