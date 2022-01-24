Fahad Muganga
17:00

Ex-Cranes Internationals to host Kenyan Legends in Friendly Game

24 Jan 2022, 16:45 Comments 59 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
George Ssemwogerere, vice president of the ex- soccer players Association

George Ssemwogerere, vice president of the ex- soccer players Association

In short
Speaking to URN in an interview, former Uganda Cranes skipper and the vice President of Ex-International Footballers Association, George Ssemwogerere revealed that they would have two friendly games against their former rivals Kenya at Maya Forest Resort and Barifa Stadium-Arua on January 26th and 28th, 2022 respectively.

 

Tagged with: uganda cranes ex internationals uganda legends vs kenya legends

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.