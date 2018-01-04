Ex-Masaka Mayor to be Buried in Kampala on Friday

A photograph of the late John Tebyasa Matovu was used during special Masaka Municipality Council sitting to eulogise the veteran politician. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Masaka Municipality leaders have now given up the fight over the burial of veteran politician John Tebyasa Matovu who died on Sunday, December 31. The 83-year-old ex-Masaka Mayor will be buried on Friday in Kampala, as par the communication by one section of his now divided family.