Ex- Minister Akaki Wins NRM Primary Election For Apac Municipality

In short
Former State Minister for Wildlife, Tourism and Antiquities, Jovino Akaki Ayumu is the flag-bearer for the National Resistance Movement Party for Apac Municipality ahead of the Member of Parliament election.
Ex- Minister Akaki Wins NRM Primary Election For Apac Municipality4 Jun 2018, 22:06 Comments 148 Views Apac, Uganda Politics Analysis
In short
