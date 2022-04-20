In short
Some of his family members have appealed to the President to intervene and save the estate of the late Mugwanya that is being taken over by different people due to unpaid debts. Documents held by family members indicate that in July 2003, the chief government valuer wrote to the Solicitor General’s office indicating that the Mugwanya’s properties were destroyed and that the cost of rehabilitation was Shs10.6 billion.
Ex-Minister Zzimula Mugwanya's Family Appeals To Museveni Over Unpaid Benefits20 Apr 2022, 21:40 Comments 151 Views Wakiso, Uganda Human rights Report
Milly Nangonzi Zzimula with her son Matayo Mugwanya showing some of the destroyed property at Buloba in Wakiso District
