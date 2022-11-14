Ex-MP Withdraws Re-trial Case Against His Brother From High Court

In short
On Monday morning, the two parties with their legal teams held a mediation session that lasted hours and was chaired by the head of Litigation at the Electoral Commission, Counsel Eric Sabiiti who volunteered to mediate between the parties.
Ex-MP Withdraws Re-trial Case Against His Brother From High Court14 Nov 2022, 20:07 Comments 126 Views Mbarara, Uganda Court Updates
The two Brothers Hatwibu Katooto (L) and Kato Muhammad (R) in a one on one negotiation before the withdarw of the case
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.