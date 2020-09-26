Ex- Soccer Players Eying jobs Once Implementation of New lower Secondary Curriculum Takes Shape

In short
Former Uganda Cranes skipper and Captain, Andy Mwesigwa applauds the Education and Sports Ministry for taking such strides to introduce soccer training in schools. He, however, says it would be more fruitful for the soccer legends with vast experience and expertise to implement it.
Ex- Soccer Players Eying jobs Once Implementation of New lower Secondary Curriculum Takes Shape26 Sep 2020, 11:56 Comments 80 Views Education Sport Interview
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.