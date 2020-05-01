In short
“We don’t want people like Nsubuga to stay in our area, let him look for a different area; he has been intimidating locals, very aggressive and tells everyone that he was a former soldier. Whenever he drinks, he shouts at night inconveniencing people, for the past two years,” said the source.
Ex-UPDF Soldier, Family Members Evicted From Village Top story1 May 2020, 17:27 Comments 154 Views Kitgum, Uganda Human rights Crime Northern Updates
A child sleeps at the compound of kitgum resident district commissioner as her parents seek refugee following their eviction in Kitgum Municipality onFriday.
