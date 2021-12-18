Wambuzi Reacheal
14:18

Excellence, Professionalism are Essential in Addressing Modern Security Challenges, UPDF Reminded

18 Dec 2021, 14:17 Comments 128 Views Jinja, Uganda Security Report
UPDF's chief of training and recruitment, Brig. Matthew Gureme addressing the congregation.

UPDF's chief of training and recruitment, Brig. Matthew Gureme addressing the congregation.

In short
JCSC’s commandant, Brig. Winston Byaruhanga says that the students were equipped with the mandatory skills required in analyzing the army’s core role, during their support to civil authorities.

 

Tagged with: authority leadership training
Mentioned: Matthew Gureme UPDF Uganda Peoples Winston Byaruhanga

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.