Filthy Katwe Market Irks Vendors

In short
Sarah Nantongo, another vendor in the market wonders why operating on a large piece of land, the market is congested.
Filthy Katwe Market Irks Vendors19 Jun 2018, 11:08 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Health Report
In short
Tagged with: garbage market sewage garbage floor ground land health open tower customer disease cholera bag deputy spokesman authority area waste polythene stock
Mentioned: kcca kampala capital richard mukasa presbyterian church sarah nantongo singa juma annet najjuma entebbe makindye division robert kalumba city authority
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.