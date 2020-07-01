Candia Stephen
06:33

Excitement as Arua Assumes City Status

1 Jul 2020, 06:25 Comments 92 Views Arua, Uganda Local government Misc Report
Leaders welcoming Arua City with Cake cutting at Muni University at Midnight on Tuesday.

Leaders welcoming Arua City with Cake cutting at Muni University at Midnight on Tuesday.

In short
Arua is one of the seven municipalities which were recently elevated by Parliament to attain city status effective today, July 1, 2020, as one of the initiatives to accelerate urbanisation through attracting direct investment and international support for infrastructure

 

Tagged with: arua city inauguration minister isaac musuumba

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.