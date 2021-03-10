In short
The 563 Million Shillings facility will now serve more than 50,000 residents from Kebision sub- County, Kebisoni town council, Buyanja sub- County, Buyanja town council and some parts of It Ntungamo district.
Excitement as Karuhemba Health Centre is Elevated
Commissioned Block at Karuhemba health center 3 in Kebisoni sub- county Rukungiri district. photo by Ronald Kabanza
