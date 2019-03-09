In short
Helen Nakintu, the Coordinator of Brick by Brick Uganda, a Non-Governmental Organization that advocates for improved health for young mothers in Masaka region, says they have been receiving calls from the managers of the hospital about the need for a neonatal unit.
Excitement As Rakai Hospital Gets Neonatal Care Unit
Tagged with: first neonatal unit in district improve health service delivery reduction of premature babies in rakai
