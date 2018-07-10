Edward Eninu
Excitement in Moroto as Residents Vote in LC1 Elections

10 Jul 2018
Voters at Campswahili Chini lining up for Hajji Akida. Edward Eninu

In short
A number of residents in Moroto made it to the polling stations as early as 6:00 am to wait for the exercise to commence. In some polling stations like Camp Swahili Chini, Singila and Bazaar in Moroto town, voters started lining up as early 9:40 am after being cleared by the election officials.

 

