Excitement in Moroto as Residents Vote in LC1 Elections

In short
A number of residents in Moroto made it to the polling stations as early as 6:00 am to wait for the exercise to commence. In some polling stations like Camp Swahili Chini, Singila and Bazaar in Moroto town, voters started lining up as early 9:40 am after being cleared by the election officials.
Excitement in Moroto as Residents Vote in LC1 Elections10 Jul 2018, 16:16 Comments 136 Views Moroto, Uganda Polls Updates
Voters at Campswahili Chini lining up for Hajji Akida.
